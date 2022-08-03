Elsa Pataky: Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Says He Got Too Muscular for New ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Movie

Chris Hemsworth got bigger and more muscular than ever for Thor: Love and Thunderbut his wife Elsa Pataky is not a fan.

As seen in the trailer, Hemsworth goes completely nude in a scene from his latest movie as the Norse god, showing off his spectacular physique.

“My wife was like, ‘Meh, it’s too much,'” Hemsworth told USA Today of his reaction to his body. “There are a lot of my male friends who think, ‘Great!’ But many friends and family say: ‘Fuchi’”.

The Marvel star said his especially muscular look in the latest film was a result of covid-19.

“It came from boredom,” he explained. “Being confined by covid was like a prison. It was train, eat, train, eat. There was nothing else to do. So I showed up to the biggest movie ever.”

Hemsworth’s trainer recently revealed that the Australian actor needed eight meals a day to maintain a sufficient caloric load for all of his weight training.

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel Studios)

Director Taika Waititi was also surprised at Hemsworth’s size when he returned for the fourth installment: “It’s crazy how big Chris has grown for this. He’s already huge, but when I saw his arms, they were twice normal, as wide as my head. Coaches and others ask me how he does it. But it’s all natural.”

Last year, Hemsworth’s body double expressed exasperation at having to keep up with the 38-year-old actor’s intense diet and training regimen.

Holland Hanton – who has been Hemsworth’s body double since Thor: The Dark World in 2013 – said during an interview on Australian television: “I don’t enjoy [de] food at all.”

He continued, “Everyone thinks, ‘Wow, look at the size of [Hemsworth]’. Instead, I send him a message saying: ‘Thank you very much, friend; you just made this even harder!’”

Thor: Love and Thunder it’s already in theaters.