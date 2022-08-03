Earth: It turned in less than 24 hours and you didn’t feel it! The planet registers a new record

On June 29 of this year, the Earth broke a new record after it was recorded by means of automatic clocks. the shortest day in history.

According to the portal Timeanddate, On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, the Earth completed one revolution in 1.59 milliseconds less 24 hours of standard time.

The #Land It broke the record for the shortest day in history, that is, it completed its rotation 1.59 milliseconds before the 24 hours were up, on June 29, 2022. ��↩️

Previously, in 2020, Earth would have reached its shortest 28 days since daily measurements began in the 1960s.

It was until this year that the fastest days were recorded, on July 19 there was a report of a rotation of 1.47 milliseconds less than usual time, while a week later -on July 26- the Earth almost beat again his record with a lap of 1.50 milliseconds.

