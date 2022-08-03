Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 5 Most Useless Purchases

We are talking about the 5 most useless cars that Dwayne Johnson acquired throughout his career. These vehicles are currently in his car collection, although they are no longer useful to the American. Swipe to see them one by one and why!

August 02, 2022 8:45 p.m.

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, has had a long career as a professional wrestler in WWE. Career that he left behind to dedicate himself to the artistic world, more specifically to acting in movies. His debut on the big screens was in The Scorpion King in 2002. A curious fact about his premiere was that he received a payment of 5.5 million dollars, a world record for an actor in the first leading role of the. Thanks to all this history, the actor has managed to incorporate certain unnecessary expenses into his garage, and today as good car lovers we will analyze them one by one.

1) Ford F-150

A monster in the automotive world, that’s what they call this F-150 designed to be tough and productive. A military-grade aluminum alloy body, meaning it was made for military purposes. Therefore, it is not possible to use it on public roads very easily. It has a 3.5L V6 engine or a 5.0L V8 engine and its initial purchase value is around $20,000.

two) Plymouth Prowler

A two-door sports convertible cataloged as a bizarre car between the 90s with a “retro” style and dragster style. Vehicle manufactured until 2002 by Chrysler Prowler, in which a 3.5 L V6 engine with a 4-speed automatic gearbox, capable of reaching 253 horsepower, stands out. We are talking about a car that is 20 years old, in which it has received some criticism about its malfunction.

3) Navistar MXT

This same vehicle was used in the movie “Fast & Furious 6”, in which “The Rock” was the protagonist of it. Though it doesn’t have the toughness shown in that movie, we’re talking about a war-ready truck with a 300-horsepower V8 engine, 13 miles per gallon, and a starting value of $110,000. This truck also has certain complications when driving it on public roads, since it was also made for military purposes.

4) Pontiac Fierce

A two-seater sports car built by the Pontiac division of General Motors from 1984 to 1988. It was part of “Car and Driver” magazine’s Ten Best Cars for 1984 and holds the record of 370,168 units sold in five years, a totally remarkable fact if we talk about a sports model. His purchase value starts at $7,000, an insignificant value for the actor. Although we are talking about a very cool car for the time, today it became a very old vehicle, more than 30 years old!

5) Chevy Chevelle 1971

Before we discuss this model, let’s understand what this particular car means to Chevy lovers. Despite this, if we analyze the car technically, we are talking about a sports car with an eight-cylinder V engine that develops a maximum torque of 678 Nm from 3,600 rpm and a power of 456 horsepower and a 3-speed automatic transmission. Although a good power in its engine stands out, we were able to observe that the rest of its benefits are very precarious for today.