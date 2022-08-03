Dwayne Johnson The Rock’s favorite song to train in the gym

Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ has been in our lives for years and, although he has undergone changes over time, like everyone else, he maintains a trained body down to the last millimeter. What’s more, the ‘Fast & Furious’ actor has become a source of inspiration for many people, because if he uses his social networks for anything, it’s to share some of your exercise routines at the gym that allow you to be this good at 50 years old. And like every son of a neighbor, from time to time he likes to train with musicalthough you may be surprised by his favorite song to motivate himself during his sessions.

The Rock’s Leg Strength Workout

The actor is in full promotion of ‘DC League of Superpets’, the animated film to which he gives voice to one of the characters, and in a recent interview revealed what his favorite song is to exercise. What is that topic that helps you achieve your goals? Nothing more and nothing less than ‘It’s raining men’ by Weather Girlsa song that possibly had not even crossed your mind.

And it’s not that it’s something he hides, since Kevin Hart, his co-star in the animated film, was asked what the soundtrack of ‘The Rock’ would be during his training sessions, answering ‘It’s raining men’ emphatically, it is seen that they know each other perfectly.

“I love that song!” Johnson uttered. to later sing the melody of the theme. We just need to imagine the actor lifting weights with that background theme that, a priori, does not seem to hit him very hard, although life never ceases to surprise.

A few years ago, Dwayne Johnson himself made public a playlist on Spotify that he uses to pump up his muscles with 30 songs, 27 of which were chosen by himself. Among them there was songs by Phil Collins, Eminem, Metallica or Guns N’ Roses, but no trace of ‘It’s raining men’ by Weather Girls.

Did the actor cheat on us at the time? Is he doing it now? Anything can happen, perhaps in recent months this has been the song that has surprisingly motivated him to work his muscles in the gym and that is why it is currently his favorite.

