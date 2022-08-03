Dragon Ball x Fortnite: Vegeta and Beerus could reach the battle royale

The epic story of Dragon Balls has left its mark on several different generations. Now, Goku and company are preparing to live a new adventure hand in hand with Fortnite.

And it is that, as it was leaked a few weeks ago, the franchise of Akira Toriyama could be very close to landing in the game of Epic Gamesalthough the company has not yet commented on the matter.

The clues, however, are becoming more and more evident. During the last hours and thanks to the arrival of the new Fortnite patch, the data miners have discovered new files that shed light on the dream collaboration between dragon ball and the battle royale.

Some of these files, named with the word ‘stamina‘ —the code name used by Fortnite to refer to this collaboration—, they drop that we can enjoy a Dragon Ball event with its own rewards and an exclusive game mode.

But this is not all, since the leakers have found the textures of a capsule-like hang glider that Vegeta used in the series as a spaceship. Of course, this has set off all the alarms and most leakers believe that the skin of the prince of the Saiyans is practically a reality.

CONFIRMED: These are 3 of the 4 upcoming Dragon Ball skins!- Goku- Vegeta- Beerus(Thanks to @MidaRado for confirming this!) pic.twitter.com/UvhNMkdsYM — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 18, 2022

But this is not the only skin that will apparently come to Fortnite. One of the files found is named ‘StaminaCat’, which could be a clear reference to Beerus, the God of Destruction.

And, although the skins of these two characters are almost confirmed, the truth is that we still have two more to know. One of them, yes or yes, has to be Goku’s. The rest could be Gohan wave of piccolor, as they both star in the latest film in the franchise.

Even though these leaks they seem very solid, we want to emphasize that they are about the same thing, leaks. The hype is through the roof, we know, but the best thing, as always, is to wait for a confirmation from Epic Games.