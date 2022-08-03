Dollar price today August 2, peso loses 38 cents

Today, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.8083 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso falls 38.15 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.7484 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

In a day in which the Mexican currency is losing ground, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights the issues that capture the attention of the markets by adding uncertainty, which includes the difficulties due to the pandemic, the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and now adds the diplomatic tensions between the United States and China due to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island of Taiwan, criticized by the government of the Asian giant.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.7484 – Sell: $20.7484

HSBC : Buy: $19.86 – Sell: $20.54

Banamex : Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $21.28

Bancomer: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.73

Banorte: Purchase: $19.48 – Sale: $20.94

Scotiabank: Buy: $20.37 – Sell: $21.16

IXE: Purchase: $19.48 – Sale: $20.94

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $21.21

Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.34

Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.78

Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Exchange: Purchase: $20.2879- Sale: $21.2984

Banregio: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $21.31

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $23,024.1 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.14 pesos, for $25.30 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

