Does giving birth rejuvenate? See the photos of Jennifer Lawrence (and what the experts say)

The actress has dazzled in one of her first outings after being a mother with, by the way, a corset dress that we have already signed.

A few days ago the news broke that Jennifer Lawrence had had her first baby with her partner, the art gallery owner Cook Maroney, and although we still do not have details of the newborn (the name or sex is unknown, and their parents, very jealous of their intimacy, are not expected to share it), we have been able to see the mother, splendid, walking through the streets from New York.

smiling and with face completely washed, Jennifer Lawrence, who was also gorgeous in a blue corset-type dress that we will talk about later, was surprised by her face, very fresh and young. And from there she has assailed us with the doubt, does giving birth rejuvenate?

Jennifer Lawrence in a Tory Burch plaid dress in New York. | Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

In addition to the image of the actress, the experts would also confirm this thesis. Thus, there are many gynecologists who assure that during pregnancy health improves since there is a deep regeneration of certain aspects of the organism. The hormones we generate, for example, rejuvenate cells while preparing the metabolism.

Likewise, a study carried out by the University of Navarra (Pdf) and signed by the professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Natalia López Moratalla and by the doctor in Biochemical Communication Enrique Sueiro Villafranca already cited in 2008 the maternal microchimerismby which some stem cells from the blood of the fetus and the placenta, with great renewing power, pass into the maternal circulation and are dispersed through the skin, thyroid, liver, kidney, adrenal gland, lung, etc., contributing to the regenerative function of the female body.

In addition to shining, Jannifer Lawrence has worn a trendy dress with its corset top that closes with brackets and that gently adjusts the garment under the chest and along the waist. The dress is blue and white, with a mixed check pattern, which gives it a fun country vibe and makes it super versatile, suitable for a cocktail party or a ‘casual’ outing.

By the way, we found it in the signature Tory Burch and it is currently reduced on pages like Farfetch, where it has gone from 2,377 euros to 1,664 euros.

Footwear is the definitive accessory to give one style or another to this dress. While on the Farfetch website they have combined it with some flat shovel shoesJennifer Lawrence has opted for a mules with the no-nonsense heel that’s on-trend and in a vibrant mustard yellow for contrast.

