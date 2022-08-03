Do you know Kim Kardashian’s secret to having such perfect hair?

Kim Kardashian is one of the most beautiful women in the world. Part of her charm comes from her gorgeous hair. Her secret to keeping them healthy and shiny is really simple and within reach of every pocket

One of the most beautiful and famous women in the world is undoubtedly the American television personality and influencer Kim Kardashian.

Equipped with generous shapes and explosive curves, it undoubtedly owes part of its charm also to hers thick and shiny hair. You might think that a millionaire star like her is addicted to super expensive treatments that mere mortals could never afford. In fact, she was the same Kim Kardashian to reveal on the blog Poosh of his sister Kourtney that her beauty secret is the classic “grandmother’s remedy”, a super cheap DIY preparation, very easy to prepare and within everyone’s reach. Ready to be amazed? This is rice water. Let’s find out what it is, what its properties are and how to get it in a few steps.

Kim Kardashian, the beauty secret of her thick hair. Let’s discover the rice water

Kim Kardashian revealed that she noticed noticeable results in the length and thickness of her locks using rice water. This natural remedy is depopulated and has gone viral among TikTok beauty trends.

The news is supported by the trichologist Kate Holden, an associate member of the UK’s Institute of Trichologists, who argues that rice water can increase hair softness, add shine and limit breakage. In fact, it contains beneficial ingredients that are often used in common shampoos and conditioners, such as vitamin E, B vitamins and proteins.

It is a real cure-all: strengthens damaged strands and revitalizes dull ones, facilitates hair growth and regeneration through amino acids, serves to create a less frizzy and more untangled structure as well as balancing the pH levels of the scalp and helping to reduce the accumulation of sebum.

How is rice water obtained? Take half a cup of organic rice and rinse it well. Once the rice has been drained, soak it in water for a period ranging from 30 minutes to an hour. Finally, filter the beans and store the water obtained.

Wash your hair according to normal procedures, then massage the rice water into the strands and scalp. Let it sit and rinse. The result will be flawless.