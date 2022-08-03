Disturbing the College of Physicians deployment of Cuban doctors

Causes discomfort to College of Physicians of the State of Colima the arrival of 60 Cuban doctors, especially because the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He did not respond to the letter in which he was told that Mexico has enough medical professionals with specialties and the Caribbean people will come to occupy spaces that should be for Colima.

The president of the College of Physicians of the State of Colima, Cristina Bayardopointed out that in Colima there are 120 residents in public health institutions, with specialties in Gynecology and Obstetrics, General Surgery, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine and Anesthesiology.

“It caused us annoyance because a letter was sent to the President of Mexico through medical associations and medical colleges, exposing that Mexico has doctors to provide care at all three levels”, he explained.

He stated that, at the time, it was a surprise when it was announced that 500 Cuban doctorssince in the pandemic the same authorities had recognized that doctors in Mexico are trained and prepared to provide care in the country.

Cristina Bayardo He assured that in Colima they are not aware that there is a deficit of doctors according to the number of inhabitants, “since, according to studies, in Mexico we have 2.4 doctors per inhabitant and we should have 2.5, that is, we are a little below ”.

Colima, he insisted, is not among the states that require doctors, such as Campeche Y Yucatan.

He said that according to what has been announced, 60 Cuban doctors will arrive in Colima, who will occupy spaces that Colima residents could occupy.

