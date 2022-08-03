Disney +: all the premieres of August 2022

Premiere: August 3

The next stop on the marvel universe it is she hulkstarring Tatiana Maslany as the cousin of Bruce Banner, who also gains superpowers when he transfers some of his blood to her, which interferes with her work as a lawyer. In the series, she will be chosen as the representative of a department focused on giving legal advice to people with superpowers.

It will be a comedy with a touch of action (and there will be quite a few references to the MCUso if you’re a fan, you can’t miss it).

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation

Premiere: August 5

A summer special starwars in which Finn organize a holiday for your friends, King Poe, among others. However, everything goes wrong and she is separated from them. The young man meets the ghosts of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Leia Organa who talk about their vacation gone wrong.

A different production for Star Wars fans with all the magic of LEGO.

High School Musical The Musical The Series

Premiere: August 3

The series with one of the rarest names in Disney is renewed for a third season in which we follow the Wildcats and to his companions, who are preparing for a unique summer. Of course, along the way there will be a bit of drama and a lot of music.

Marvel Studios United: Creating Ms. Marvel

Premiere: August 3

One more episode of this documentary series that shows the production process behind the programs of Marvelnow focusing on Ms Marvela series that ended a few weeks ago and that represented an important step in terms of diversity.

Marvel Studios LEGENDS (E.23)

Premiere: August 10

One more episode of this series that reviews the marvel universe joining some of the threads as it prepares us for the future.