Discover the lemon cologne that Tom Cruise uses and that is a trend

When buying a perfume, we always look for it to be made especially for our skin, taking into account the olfactory needs to which we are exposed. Although if they tell us that this fragrance is used and recommended by a celebrity – even if it does not suit our ideal – we run to pay for it and start using it. That is why today we will talk about a Suburb very special, suggested by the very Tom Cruise.

The Hollywood star is not only characterized by being the visible face of multiple action movies, but also by being a celebrity who smells wonderful. And as much as we believe that he uses a fragrance sophisticated, the truth is that it is based on a Suburb with notes of lemon and citrus, something totally unthinkable by many. It is Eau d’Hadrien, by Goutal, a unique fragrance.

