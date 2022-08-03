Discover the lemon cologne that Tom Cruise uses and that is a trend

When buying a perfume, we always look for it to be made especially for our skin, taking into account the olfactory needs to which we are exposed. Although if they tell us that this fragrance is used and recommended by a celebrity – even if it does not suit our ideal – we run to pay for it and start using it. That is why today we will talk about a Suburb very special, suggested by the very Tom Cruise.

The Hollywood star is not only characterized by being the visible face of multiple action movies, but also by being a celebrity who smells wonderful. And as much as we believe that he uses a fragrance sophisticated, the truth is that it is based on a Suburb with notes of lemon and citrus, something totally unthinkable by many. It is Eau d’Hadrien, by Goutal, a unique fragrance.

Is Suburb It is light and refreshing, perfect for use in summer. It is a fragrance that is perfect for both men and women, thanks to its versatility. This seal, used by the protagonist of Mission Impossible, is characterized by its citrus aromas that include mandarin, cypress, grapefruit and the aforementioned lemon.

The Goutal Eau d’Hadrien fragrance was created by Annick Goutal and Francis Camail and came onto the market in the 1980s, when Tom Cruise he was still a promising teenager in his early 20s. Currently, said Suburb It has a value that oscillates around 100 dollars, it has a 50-milliliter container and exhibits the most sophisticated notes linked to the citrus family.

Photo: Pixabay

According to experts, the Suburb chosen by Tom Cruise is defined as a fragrance that does not know of ages or seasons of the year. It also has as a backdrop the history of Emperor Hadrian and the mythical novel Memoirs of Hadrian. Although it is now positioned as a trend for being the favorite of various celebrities, her trajectory positions it as a historical fragrance, which was all the rage in the last century, chosen for leaving a lemon scent every time the wearer walks.