Discover Angelina Jolie’s favorite perfume

Angelina Jolie is an actress, filmmaker and also a Goodwill Ambassador. The American, throughout her career, has received several awards for her film roles and she became more popular when she confirmed her marriage to Brad Pitt, with whom she had six children, some of them adopted. The artist revealed details of what the fragrance favorite and that you use every day to have a great scent.

His full name is Angelina Jolie Voight and is the daughter of actor John Voight. She began her career acting alongside her father in 1982, but little by little she made her career on her own and was in charge of starring in ‘Tomb Raider’ and for her various works, she has received two Oscars, three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. On the other hand, she does humanitarian work and she is the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador where she has denounced sexual violence against women.

Angelina Jolie, 47-year-old actress and ex-wife of Brad Pitt. Source Instagram @angelinajollieoficiall

Angelina Jolie She was married to Brad Pitt, but the marriage with the actor came to an end in 2016 and from there, they have started a legal battle to keep the assets of the former couple. In recent weeks, the actress managed to win a multimillion-dollar battle against her ex-husband and it is about the Chateau Miraval winery that was the place chosen for her wedding in 2014 and that is valued at 167 million dollars.

Throughout his life, Angelina Jolie It has stood out for its simplicity and its beauty. In addition, he has declared himself a lover of unisex perfumes and the fragrances that are attractive to him are those that are not too spaced out, much less floral. What has caught the attention of the actress is the one created by Carolina Herrera that stands out for her classic and timeless style.

Favorite perfume of Angelina Jolie It is Guerlain’s Bloom of Rose and it is inspired by many facets. According to what the actress herself stated, she classified it as her invisible tattoo due to its luminous, delicious and floral nature. The fragrance contains lavender, citrus, jasmine sambac, among others.