Diego Boneta will launch his own tequila

Diego Boneta / Mexico Agency

Actor Diego Boneta confessed that in a few weeks he will launch his own brand of tequila, joining the list of celebrities who have ventured into this facet such as Kate del Castillo, Jenny Rivera, George Clooney or Dwayne Johnson, ‘La Roca’.

During his talk with reporters at the Mexico City Airport, the artist spoke about his foray as a tequila maker, emphasizing that his drink will be very traditional. Although he wanted to be reserved about his name, he denied that it will be named after him or bear his last name and said that it will be in September when he launches it.

“Soon I will be launching my tequila, it will not be called Diego Boneta, for me the important thing is that it be a Mexican tequila, made in Atotonilco, in Los Altos [de Jalisco]we have our own distillery, it is launched in Mexico first”, explained the interpreter.

Immediately afterwards, Boneta clarified that he has no problems with alcohol, due to the rumors that arose after the leak of the video where he sings some songs by Luis Miguel with a glass in his hand.

“No, not at all, no, no, no, zero alcohol problems, it was just a night where I was with my friends, in a cantabar, I see a microphone and I go up to sing,” he said.

Finally, the actor who gave life to Luis Miguel in his bioseries, did not rule out being able to do a duet with Belinda, now that he travels a lot to Spain, the country to which the actress moved after her breakup with Christian Nodal.

“It is not something that I had contemplated, but one never knows, she has been a friend of mine and I have known her for many years, so it is not something that I have contemplated, but things can come out,” she concluded.