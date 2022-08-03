Denzel Washington trades his luxury car for this…

Denzel Washington is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, who in addition to his passion for acting, also uncovers his automotive side by changing his luxury car for another that you will not believe. We show you…

July 20, 2022 6:39 p.m.

Denzel Washington He is a reference of talent on the big screen, standing out in various films and winning the Oscar in productions such as “Times of Glory” and “Training Day”, where he played Sergeant Alonzo Harris, achieving victory in the category for best actor.

It is no secret to anyone that his career is full of recognition, stages that have positioned him publicly and as a consequence increase his fortune, which according to sources from international entertainment, his assets are estimated at about 220 million dollars.

Now, each win gives you the opportunity to buy several luxury cars of various styles ranging from sporty to sophisticated, in which you drive around the city and share with your family.

Among the most special of his repertoire, is the elegant Aston Martin Vanquish with a value of 280 thousand dollars, which offers a V12 engine, navigation by GSP, multi-adjustable heated electric seats upholstered in leather, luxury and comfort interior, power 576-600CV and a maximum torque of 620 and 630 Nm.

Said personal transport is ideal for leaving comfortably, combining the formula of speed, safety and advanced technology in one of the most sophisticated models with ease of maneuvering behind the wheel and tailored performance.

Secondly, the actor often trades his luxury car for a Range Rover EvoqueSUV truck that has a touch screen inside to experience artificial intelligence, first-class navigation, safe traction on and off the road and an interior space full of comfort.

Technically, it has a 3-cylinder gasoline engine and a 1.5-liter electric motor to offer a total power of 227 kW (309 hp) and an Adaptive Dynamics system that adds more precise handling and control as well as ideal internal space. in order to bring customized equipment.

+ Check out Denzel Washington’s Aston Martin and Range Rover:

Denzel Washington with his Aston Martin Vanquish