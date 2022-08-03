Denzel Washington Opens Up About Will Smith Incident!

Denzel Washington reacted to the events after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

After several days of discussions about the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Denzel Washington spoke about the brief interaction he had with the actor Will Smithsince he was one of the people who intervened the star of king richard moments after he stood up and slapped the comedian Chris Rock.

In an interview with Bishop TD Jakes at the International Leadership Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington commented that he relied on his own faith and beliefs when speaking with Smith.

“Well, there’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong. You know, the devil says, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite. Don’t bother him.’ On the contrary, when the devil comes to you, it may be because you are trying to do something right. And for some reason, the devil got a hold of that circumstance that night.” Denzel Washington

Acknowledge his advice

Shortly after the incident, Smith won the Oscar as Best Actor for his interpretation of Richard Williams in king richard and during his speech he took the opportunity to thank the also nominated Washington for your advice. “At your best, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.” Smith said of Denzel’s words.

For your partWashington explained that the actor and producer Tyler Perry also worried about Smith and prayed for him after the incident. “Fortunately, there were people there, not just me, but others on the line”. Washington said. “Tyler Perry came immediately, right there with me.”

Denzel Washington He did not want to give details about what exactly the three actors talked about, he only commented that he was nobody to judge Smith and better try to calm the situation. “Who are we to condemn?” Washington asked. “I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know that the only solution was prayer.”

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?