Denzel praises Trout after ASG

The American League clubhouse was packed with talent before Tuesday’s All-Star Game, but two GOATs still found time to connect. Sometime during the festivities, legendary actor Denzel Washington made his way to the American League clubhouse, where went straight to Angels star Mike Trout.

“This is Mickey Mantle?” Washington said as the two hugged each other before posing for a photo. Trout wore his All-Star uniform and Washington donned a Jackie Robinson No. 42 Dodgers jersey and a Yankees All-Star cap:

Before the start of the All-Star Game, Washington addressed the crowd at Dodger Stadium and delivered a speech honoring the late Robinson as he discussed Jackie’s roots, his connection to Los Angeles and his impact on baseball.

A lifelong baseball fan, Washington was nominated for an Oscar in 2017 for his performance in “Fences,” where he played a former Negro League star who never made it to the major leagues due to the color barrier. On Tuesday, he managed to make another baseball memory that neither he nor Trout will soon forget.


