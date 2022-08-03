Demi Lovato has changed her mind. “I’m fluid and I can also use the pronoun ‘she'”

“I recently felt more feminine and so I adopted the pronoun lei again.” Demi Lovato talks about her about her pronouns and about her identity now, with a certain naturalness. Lovato was one of the first artists to use the pronoun “they” and identify herself as a non-binary person. The decision to change her pronouns after she was hyperfeminized as a Disney Channel teen star catalyzed discussions about gender identity. Some of these conversations have often belittled Lovato’s gender identity as an object of ridicule, without concealing contempt for her fluidity.

In a recent interview with the Spout podcast, Lovato explained the use of her pronouns to host Tamara Dhia, stating that she also adopted “she / her” alongside “they” again. “I’m a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music,” she said. “Especially last year, my energy was balanced between masculine and feminine. When I was faced with the choice of entering a bathroom marked ‘women’ and ‘men’, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me. I didn’t feel like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human being. ” And for her this is precisely the meaning of the pronoun “they” “It is about feeling human at heart,” he added.

The conversation with Dhia comes more than a year after her coming out and since then, other musicians like Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, have also revealed that they prefer the pronouns they / them. At the time of her pronoun change “they / them” last year, Lovato said she believes this pronoun “best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel more authentic and faithful. to the person I know I am and am still discovering “.

The key aspect of Lovato’s statement at the time was that she was “still discovering” the intricacies of her identity and fluidity. People’s bond with specific pronouns and labels can change over time, she explained. “I think the important thing is that no one is perfect. Everyone gets their pronouns wrong at some point, especially when they’re learning. It’s just a question of respect.”

To really understand what Lovato means, together with the supporters of this wave for which it is thought to use the pronoun that makes you feel more at ease among all the possible ones, we must also make a linguistic distinction between English and Italian. While in Italian the subject can be implied, in English in the construction of sentences you always need at least one pronoun. What Demi Lovato asked, therefore, is not to use “their” as if she wanted to use the plural maiestatis while speaking, but to use the pronoun “they” in place of “she” or “he”. In this way, therefore, one can speak of the artist without identifying Lovato as female or male: “Demi Lovato says… They say”. Non-binary people do not identify as male or female and tend not to conform to either gender norms. Consequently, they are neutral. In the standard Italian language, however – so far – there are no pronouns suitable for this category.

The American singer had revealed in the past that she was bisexual, then, in March 2020, pansexual. A year ago, however, she “after a long journey of healing and introspection”, she is non-binary. Now the reintegration of her pronoun does not imply a change in her sexual identity, which – she confirms – is always evolving, like all other areas of her life, including music. “Using the pronoun ‘they’ best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression,” she assured.

Although it is difficult to find data on people changing pronouns, the anecdotal suggests that more and more people are abandoning words intended to connote gender immediately. Some sectors of society are keeping up: many people in educational institutions and business life are inserting their chosen pronouns in their email signatures (some with links explaining why they are important), a platform like Zoom offers space for people to show their pronouns in the lists of names. What is certain is that 1.2 million non-binary people live in the United States.

Experts argue that the phenomenon is due to three main factors: greater dissemination of information on gender fluidity on the Internet, an increase in the number of high-profile celebrities such as Demi Lovato or Nico Tortorella who adopt non-gender pronouns and the increased frequency of pronouns in communication.

At first glance, words like him, him, her and her seem insignificant: they are short and monosyllabic and are not as formal as the proper names they represent. For those grappling with gender identity, however, pronouns are much more than a group of words that can function as nouns. Using the correct personal pronouns is a way to respect them and create an inclusive environment, just as using a person’s name can be a way to show that you see them.