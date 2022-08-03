Demi Lovato also goes back to using the pronoun “she” and explains why

Last year, in March, Demi Lovato came out saying she is attracted to women and only wants a friendship with men. The American pop star, just a month later, had then added an extra piece of her by revealing that she was non-binary and consequently wanted everyone to address her using the pronouns “they / them”.

“I want you to know that I identify with the non-binary gender and that from now on I will officially change my pronouns to they / them,” he said.

A little over a year later, Lovato is back to talk about her sexuality and gender identity in the podcast “Spout Podcast” (well-known podcast in which celebrities talk about their life and not just what made them famous) , in which she revealed that she had come to a new awareness. “I actually adopted the pronoun lei again. I did it because I’m constantly changing, in the end I’m really fluid.” When asked why she chose to use the pronouns “them” and to be non-binary, the singer replies: “A year ago I felt that my energy was balanced between masculine and feminine, so that when I found myself in front of the I chose to walk into a bathroom and read “women” and “men”, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me, because I didn’t necessarily feel like a woman. I didn’t even feel like a man. I just felt like a human being “.

“I felt human, neither woman nor man, just one person. ‘They’ was what represented me at that time, but things change. It’s just about feeling human deep inside. Recently, I feel more feminine, so now you can use the feminine when you talk to me “explained in the podcast Lovato who on August 19 will release her eighth album which she calls more rock ‘n’ roll.

As can be seen from her Instagram profile, therefore, the singer wants us to address her both with their pronoun and with the pronoun she.

