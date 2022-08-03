Dakota Kai reveals details about her return to WWE

SummerSlam was an event that excited many WWE fans and encouraged others who had stopped following the product in recent months. One of the highlights came after the fight between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, when Bayley, Io Shirai and Dakota Kai They made their return and faced the Raw Women’s Champion.

In case of dakota kai was the most striking, since the fighter left the company in April of this year. His dismissal was announced alongside that of Malcolm Bivens and occurred in a manner unrelated to the classic waves of WWE layoffs. Several months later he returned and on this week’s The Bump show he revealed that his turn at SummerSlam was managed at the last minute.

“Thought you’d seen the last of me, huh?” Dakota Kai commented to Kayla Braxton. “Everything that’s happened still seems like a whirlwind to me. It all happened at the last minute. It’s exciting to be talking to you guys right now. Everything that has happened since Saturday has been crazy, really crazy.“.

dakota kai was hired by WWE in 2015 and remained in NXT on a regular basis until April, becoming one of the brand’s oldest superstars. In all these years, she was forged as one of the most recognized women in NXT, winning the Tag Team Championship twice with Raquel Rodríguez.

