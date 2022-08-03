Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Manchester United. The latest • TAG24

Cristiano Ronaldo is back to training with the Manchester United. Despite the step towards the Red Devils, the future of the Portuguese is still a puzzle. The former striker of Juventus and Real Madrid, in fact, is not certain to stay – he still has another year on his contract, until June 30, 2023 – and would like a team that can guarantee him to play there Champions League in the next season. Manchester United, in fact, has not taken the pass for the top European competition, but will play the Uefa Europa League – a competition won in the 2017-2018 season in the final against Erik ten Hag’s Ajax, now technical guide of the Red Devils. Cristiano Ronaldo will now speak with Manchester United to clarify his future.

Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to training

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United’s sports center to resume preparation for the upcoming season. The Portuguese champion had not responded – by mutual agreement with the English club – to the call for the start of the retreat. The 1985 class was absent for family reasons. The former Juventus striker did not even take part in the Red Devils’ tour of Thailand and Australia. Today, July 26th, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with his Manchester United team-mates under the orders of Erik ten Hag, who became the new manager since last July 1st. The Portuguese was accompanied by his own prosecutor, Jorge Mendes. A meeting with the Dutch coach and the English management is therefore scheduled to take stock of the future: Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived from Juventus last August, has a one-year contract but is not so sure of staying. Rich Fayjournalist of the Manchester Evening News resumed the arrival of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo in Carrington, Manchester United’s sports center. Last season, the Portuguese made it 24 goals in 38 official matches. Despite these numbers, the Red Devils have not been able to take the pass for the next one Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the latest on the future

Cristiano Ronaldo is back to training with the Manchester United. Although the news makes Erik ten Hag smile – who has repeatedly expressed his desire to work with the Portuguese – the future of the 1985 class in Manchester hangs in the balance. The presence of the agent Jorge Mendes is a clear signal that something, even if minimal, is moving. Last summer Cristiano Ronaldo had started training with Juventus, except to say goodbye in the last days of the transfer market. At this moment, the market around the Portuguese champion is at a standstill. In the past few days the hypothesis of an offensive by Naples, if Bayern Munich had insisted on Victor Osimhen. This possibility appears increasingly remote. Another club that tried was theAtletico Madrid. Simeone took an interest and would seem fascinated by the possibility of working with Cristiano Ronaldo, but there hasn’t been a concrete offer yet. Furthermore, the fans of the Colchoneros have already risen on social networks and would not want the former Real Madrid, given the strong rivalry that has characterized the last few seasons. The Manchester Unitedon the strength of the Portuguese contract until June 30, 2023, not he would like to deprive himself of it in this market session. The meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo’s entourage, which should take place on Wednesday, will give more clues to the future of the former Juventus.