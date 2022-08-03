Cristiano Ronaldo, EXCLUSIVE from Spain: “Atletico Madrid have chosen, future marked”

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest questions this window of transfer market summer. The Portuguese champion is currently linked to the Manchester Unitedbut the constant rumors about his possible transfer show no sign of stopping, also thanks to his recent approach to Atletico Madrid. To clarify what the future of CR7 could be, she spoke exclusively to our microphones Paula Alejosports journalist Spanish very informed on the negotiations of Atletico.

Read also: Juventus, EXCLUSIVE from Spain: “Morata and Saul for Allegri”

Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo, time is running out: no Atletico

As reported by Paula Alejo, the situation regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is taking shape over time: “After Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo announced a few days ago that with the arrival of Nahuel Molina the Atletico squad is complete, it seems that Cristiano Ronaldo has resigned himself to staying at Manchester United, given the lack of interest on the part of a team that plays in the Champions League. In spite of everything, CR7 keeps alive the hope of playing in the Champions League, even if the possibilities are now reduced a few days before the start of the Premier League, when the Red Devils will make their debut against Brighton“.