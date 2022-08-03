Cristiano Ronaldo at Napoli is the easiest way, that’s what you need

Cristiano Ronaldo at Napoli according to As is still possible. The player is in total rout with Manchester United, but there is also Atletico Madrid. For some weeks now there has been talk of the possibility that Ronaldo wears the blue shirt, a rumor bounced by Spain which is now being confirmed. Obviously, the operation is very complicated at an economic level, given how much the Portuguese champion earns, who at 37 still does not want to stop playing. But Napoli can offer Cristiano Ronaldo the Champions League, a fundamental fact for his decision. Furthermore, De Laurentiis can boast an excellent relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes who looks after the interests of CR7.

The journalist of As Manu Sainz gave the latest news on the transfer market on Cristiano Ronaldo and said: “Cristiano is still hoping for Atletico Madrid but Napoli is the easiest option for him right now. With his ok, De Laurentiis would be able to find a way to carry out the operation. The Colchoneros, however, are his priority“. The fans of Atletico Madrid, however, have been clear, they do not want Ronaldo in the squad and this is certainly a significant obstacle, given that there is even a risk of dispute. Naples remains a possible option for the Portuguese who now has to leave Manchester United and find a club that can offer him to play the Champions League.