concern and teasing about their current physical state









It all started during the trip Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they made to Paris after their wedding. The paparazzi were glued to them at all times and that is why we have seen almost all their walks through the French capital, by land and by the Seine. It was there, when the actor was photographed on the deck of the bateau mouche, completely asleep and with his mouth open. Twitterers were quick to mock the image and made up all sorts of stories about Affleck’s exhaustion, almost all related to couple’s sex life. They were married on July 16 in Las Vegas and two days later Jlo surprised us with a photograph of her in her bed in which he powerfully called her attention to the singer’s happy smile. Many began to say that she was too much of a woman for him, opening the door to all kinds of comments and ridicule. Then they honeymooned in Paris and that’s when Ben Affleck was caught sound asleep. “But who falls asleep on their honeymoon?!”, “Ben doesn’t have the strength for so much Jennifer!”, “Ben Affleck in the nuptial bed”… And all because it has been known that in the prenuptial agreement Jennifer demands that Ben have at least four nights of sex a week.











Ben Affleck asleep during a walk along the Seine in Paris. GTRES

Ojani Noa enters the scene In the social networks the comments follow one another and the level of ‘funny’ rises every day. To make matters worse, Ojani Noa, Jennifer López’s first husband, has entered the scene. In an interview for The Daily Mail she has surprised everyone by saying that JLo and Ben will not last long because she “loves being in love with her, but she has been engaged six times. Ben is her fourth husband. I was husband number one and she told me that I was the love of her life. On our wedding night, she said that we would be together forever.” And it was not like that since the marriage barely lasted a year. “Jennifer is someone who will marry seven or eight times. I don’t see her settling down with just one person. She’s constantly striving to advance in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she’s also moving forward in her private life.” . The fact that the actor fell asleep in his car or during a boat ride has given rise to all kinds of rumours, and some go beyond the anecdote and believe that the exhaustion he suffers may have a compelling reason. . Is it possible that she has some pathology that is not publicly known?









Ben Affleck yawns in his car on a Los Angeles street. GTRES