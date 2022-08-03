concern and teasing about their current physical state
It all started during the trip Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they made to Paris after their wedding. The paparazzi were glued to them at all times and that is why we have seen almost all their walks through the French capital, by land and by the Seine. It was there, when the actor was photographed on the deck of the bateau mouche, completely asleep and with his mouth open. Twitterers were quick to mock the image and made up all sorts of stories about Affleck’s exhaustion, almost all related to couple’s sex life. They were married on July 16 in Las Vegas and two days later Jlo surprised us with a photograph of her in her bed in which he powerfully called her attention to the singer’s happy smile. Many began to say that she was too much of a woman for him, opening the door to all kinds of comments and ridicule. Then they honeymooned in Paris and that’s when Ben Affleck was caught sound asleep. “But who falls asleep on their honeymoon?!”, “Ben doesn’t have the strength for so much Jennifer!”, “Ben Affleck in the nuptial bed”… And all because it has been known that in the prenuptial agreement Jennifer demands that Ben have at least four nights of sex a week.
Ojani Noa enters the scene
In the social networks the comments follow one another and the level of ‘funny’ rises every day. To make matters worse, Ojani Noa, Jennifer López’s first husband, has entered the scene. In an interview for The Daily Mail she has surprised everyone by saying that JLo and Ben will not last long because she “loves being in love with her, but she has been engaged six times. Ben is her fourth husband. I was husband number one and she told me that I was the love of her life. On our wedding night, she said that we would be together forever.” And it was not like that since the marriage barely lasted a year. “Jennifer is someone who will marry seven or eight times. I don’t see her settling down with just one person. She’s constantly striving to advance in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she’s also moving forward in her private life.” . The fact that the actor fell asleep in his car or during a boat ride has given rise to all kinds of rumours, and some go beyond the anecdote and believe that the exhaustion he suffers may have a compelling reason. . Is it possible that she has some pathology that is not publicly known?
Ben Affleck, cause for ridicule
The truth is that Ben Affleck, whatever it is, is raining memes on the internet, especially on Twitter. And now, in addition, he has to deal with the bad omens of his wife’s ex-husband. But everyone knows that at this point in his life he doesn’t care what they say about him and his life. He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors and a star of planetary brilliance. For years he has had to deal with negative criticism for some of his works and also with all kinds of comments about his private life, both in his marriage with Jennifer Garner (which was from 2005 to 2018) and in his relationship with Anne of Arms, which was from March 2020 to January 2021. With Jennifer Lopez he lives his second romance. The first was between 2002 and 2004, and even then he had to put up with all kinds of gossip. Now they all focus on his physical condition: thinner than he is used to and looking tired. Affleck turns 50 this August 15 and is no longer the young man Jennifer Lopez met two decades ago.
Then there is Ben Affleck’s other life, the professional one. Now everyone is wondering if he has changed his mind and will don the Batman suit again. Jason Momoahis partner in League of Justicehas hinted that Affleck could have an appearance as the batman in Aquaman 2. Is it true or is it just a publicity stunt?