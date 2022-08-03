Company offers $100,000 for candy tester vacancy

In Mexico, revenue from the confectionery and candy industry amounted to 28 billion dollars.

Many people in the world dream of a job where they can eat and get paid a big salary. Well, that vacancy exists and the Canadian company Candy Funhouse is hiring its first candy tester director.

In 2021, the total revenue of the confectionery market in Mexico amounted to 28 billion US dollars. Most of this figure corresponded to sugar confectionery, with a turnover of over 16 billion dollars.

Likewise, a study carried out by candyindustry, records that in the world the company Mars Wrigley Confectionery was positioned at the head of the world classification of sweets and confectionery companies by registering net sales valued at 20 billion US dollars in 2021. While Ferrero Group and Mondelez International, the latter known for brands such as Orbit or M&M, were in second and third place, respectively.

Candy taster vacancy

The Canadian confectionery company Candy Funhouse He stated that he is hiring his first candy director and is offering a salary of $100,000 a year.

According to a post on LinkedIn, the company explains that the position would be for “confectionery director” and will be responsible for testing monthly. over 3,500 different types of candy, as you decide if these candies are worthy for Candy Funhouse to market.

Candy Funhouse details that it is the largest online candy store in Canada and is based in Toronto and sells products such as Laffy Taffy, Sour Patch Kids, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Kit-Kats.

Likewise, the vacancy highlights that applicants must present some eligibility requirements such as being over five years old and residing in North America. But also the candy director must be enthusiastic, free of food allergies and have golden taste buds.

The position may be remote, or the candidate may work from the Toronto office or the office in Newark, New Jersey.

As they also explain that candidates will undergo extensive palate training to test their sense of taste. And they will have extensive dental care by the company.

“All you need is a passion for sweets, pop culture, and a sweet tooth,” the post reads.

Hiring: CHIEF CANDY OFFICER! 🍭 Are you passionate about CANDY, POP CULTURE and FUN? Get paid 6 figures to lead our Candyologists. Job is open to ages 5+, you can even apply on behalf of your kid! #DreamJob #hiring #careers #candy pic.twitter.com/p9mmlPg5R6 — Candy Funhouse (@candyfunhouseca) July 19, 2022

Candidates can apply for the position on LinkedIn before the deadline of August 31, 2022, the company indicates.

The CEO of Candy FunhouseJamal Hejazi said in a press release that the candidates must have a “underlying enthusiasm and eagerness” for the sweets.

In that same order, the executive also said that the company is looking for a “born leader” creative with an open mind and honest opinions.

“Here at Candy Funhouse we care about FUN, and who better to establish our FUNhouse strategy than someone who is a true candy fanatic!” the CEO said. “Whoever gets this position should be ready for the ride of a lifetime and have chocolate flowing through their veins,” the CEO added in the same press release.

The director of sweets is not the only position that is currently available in the Canadian company, as there are vacancies for a “social media personality”, a “Shopify developer”, and a “search engine optimization copywriter”.

The labor market is expanding much more all over the world, where vacancies arise that seem strange, but that many people would like to fill. As an example, with the arrival of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, many vacancies were opened in the Arab country for Mexicans who wanted to work in the tourism sector.

In this sense, digitization and social networks have also become a very easy tool for people to get the job of their dreams with just one click.

