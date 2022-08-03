Chris Rock’s shocking response to Will Smith after his new apology

MIt’s four months after the Oscars where Will Smith slapped him ChrisRock, a new chapter opens between them. A video of the actor apologizing has caused a forceful answerof the comedian with which he gives clues about the steps that should be taken to resume their friendly relationship again, although seen what has been seen, it seems to be still too far from happening.

Will Smith posted a video on Instagram

Last Friday, July 29, Will Smith posted a video through his Instagram account in which he showed his regret for having smacked comedian Chris Rock during the last Oscar Awards gala in response to a joke he made on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith: “Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you want to talk.”. In said video, he also adds that he wants to have the same contact as before: “I promise we can be friends again”.

Chris Rock responds to Will Smith video

The response Do not be late. A few hours after the publication of this video, Chris Rock takes the stage at the Fox Theater in Atlanta (United States) to continue his monologue tour. Although he did not address Will Smith directly, he did hint at him in the video posted just a few hours earlier on social media.

According to the magazine People On his website, the comedian lamented that everyone is trying to be a victim when he has been the one who received the smack: “Everyone is trying to be a fucking victim. If everyone claims to be a victim, then no one will listen to the real victims.”

In addition, the humorist compared the actor from series like “The Prince of Bel Air” or movies like “The Williams Method” with the head of the record label Death Row Records, Marion Suge Knight, a man known for his tough character: “Even when Suge Smith smacked me… I went to work the next day, I have kids.”. Finally, the comedian assures that a punch in the face hurts more than any word: “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”