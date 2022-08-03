Chris Rock would have agreed to meet with Will Smith on this condition

According to a report from Radar Online, Chris Rock would be ready to sit down with Will Smith after the slap he gave him at the Oscars, however, he has one condition for the meeting to take place.

Sources told the outlet that Chris Rock would agree to speak with the “King Richard” actor if the actor gives his word that he will never speak about what was discussed during the meeting.

“Chris is a good guy,” the source said. “Like everyone who saw Will’s apology, he has mixed feelings. Part of him feels bad for Will and part of him feels angry that he wanted to play the victim.”

Recall that last Friday, Will Smith broke the silence and shared a video in which he publicly apologized to Rock, saying he’d be there when the comedian was ready to talk.

“Chris Rock is aware that he will have to talk to Will. Sooner or later, he’s going to call him, but only if Will agrees to keep the entire conversation between the two of them. The last thing Chris wants is for another video to come out of Will recounting everything they discussed.”

Rock apparently doesn’t want any more drama in his career and “everyone in Hollywood knows that Will loves publicity.”

