Chris Rock mocks Will Smith and his apologies

The novel between Chris Rock and Will Smith It seems that it will never end with a friendly outcome. Just last week, Smith reappeared in a video to apologize to all those who were affected by her disgraceful behavior at the 2022 Oscars, including Rock himself. However, it has become clear that the latter you are not interested in settling anything with your aggressor. At least not right now…

After knowing the words of Will Smith, Chris Rock took advantage of a stand up to comment on it (via The country). As expected, the comedian still does not consider making peace. In fact, he did not hesitate make fun of the video and Smith’s positioning, since considers that he is playing the victim after having assaulted him in front of hundreds of attendees, and millions more who tuned in to the awards on television.

“Everyone is trying to be a fucking victim. If everyone claims to be a victim, then no one will listen to the real victims.”

Subsequently, Chris Rock compared Will Smith to Marion Hugh Knight, better known as Suge Knight. He is the co-founder and former director of Death Row Records, the record label that managed the music of important hip hop figures such as 2pac, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, to name a few. In the 1990s he was sentenced to prison for the crime of rape. Although he was paroled in 2001, two years later he returned to prison after physically assaulting a valet.

Somehow, Chris Rock related both cases and began to refer to Will Smith as Suge Smith. “Even when Suge Smith smacked me, I went to work the next day, I have kids,” she said.

It was on July 29 when Will Smith, through a video posted on YouTube, broke several months of silence. The actor acknowledged his violent and inappropriate behavior and apologized to Chris Rock and his family, his colleagues and, of course, his millions of fans.

“I’m going to tell you Chris: I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here for whenever you want to talk,” adding later:

“I can tell you that there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at the time. There is no part of me that thinks that was the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

Fortunately for Will Smith, he only has to deal with the words of Chris Rock, since the latter was within his rights to press charges against his aggressor, but he did not. In the United States, these types of actions have very serious consequences.



