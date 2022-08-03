Chris Rock and Will Smith, the victim and the applicant | Opinion

An interesting matter: Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock for the slap he gave him at the Oscars. For the slap that Smith gave to Rock, it must be clarified, because the times are confusing: it could be thought that the one who has to apologize is Rock. But not. What Rock has done is say a true phrase, albeit a bit hackneyed: “Everyone is trying to be a victim. If everyone claims to be a victim, then no one will listen to the real victims.” I automatically remembered an underlined reflection by Daniele Giglioli that Edu Galán includes in Woody Allen syndrome: “The victim is the hero of our time. Being a victim grants prestige, demands listening, promises and encourages recognition, activates a powerful generator of identity, rights, and self-esteem. It immunizes against any criticism, guarantees innocence beyond any reasonable doubt. How could the victim be guilty or responsible for anything? The victim has not done, they have done to him; she does not act, she suffers ”. But there is something even more delicate: Rock takes it for granted that Smith, at this point and with such torments, only pretends to be himself, too, a victim.

Leo, in one of those wonderful essays that Anagrama is publishing, to Natalia Carrillo and Pau Luque. The book is titled moral hypochondria and, at one point, the authors refer to the story of Kathy Boudin. In 1981, six members of the Black Liberation Army — an armed group that continued to form the Black Panthers — steal 1.6 million dollars and kill three people. They have the support of four white men who are not armed and are driving the getaway vehicles. One of those targets is Kathy Boudin, the daughter of a bourgeois family of left-wing New York lawyers. Twenty years later, she says in prison that she did not know what the operation was about, adding: “I have no right to criticize anything. The less she knew and the more she annulled me as a being, the better: the more committed and moral she was being.” The pirouette regarding Giglioli’s words is fantastic. Boudin does not want for himself the legitimacy of the victim, but the penalty of guilt. “Boudin considered that her life was in a permanent status of guilty innocence for being who she was (…) Faced with the political and historical problem that, in her eyes, her very existence supposes, that of being a privileged white woman from Greenwich Village, Boudin finds a solution (…): he will invert the historical roles for a short time and subordinate himself to his Afro-American comrades”, write Natalia Carrillo and Pau Luque, who clarify that there is nothing more privileged than lending oneself, “without coercion”, to be subservient “for a little while, nothing exudes more freedom than giving up one’s freedom for an afternoon”, even to choose how one wants to ruin one’s life.

The essay has more substance and challenges this specific time, in which feeling determines, in the eyes of those who feel and many of their contemporaries, what one is. Moral hypochondria, the authors of the book call it: if you feel guilty for the evils of the world, you are (an expression of narcissism, say Carrillo and Luque: feeling guilty when you have not participated in an action). The slightly innocent side of someone who feels victimized by anything, including the circumstances or the system, in this case not to be punished (and redeemed) but to be a judge. Moving within these parameters guarantees a strange source of legitimacy to be exploited socially. That is why Rock, receiving a slap, tries to avoid the second: that Smith does not present himself as a victim of his own character or, worse still, a victim of himself.