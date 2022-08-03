Chris Martin and other celebrities who married their fans

Love can even be in the soup and these couples are a clear example that your future wife or husband can be your favorite artist, they are the celebrities who married their fans.

The drummer of the English band, The Beatles, married his stylist Maureen Starkey. She, in addition to styling his image, was a great follower and fan of Ringo, with whom she had a marriage for 10 years.

The Beckhams are a couple that has remained solid over the years, the story they have told on more than one occasion is that David was a big fan of the Spice Girls, the first time he saw them was on his television and he felt great attraction for Victoria.

She did not know anything about the footballer who was playing for Manchester United at the time. One day they met at a soccer game and days later they were introduced by a mutual friend, the click was immediate and their love is such that they remain united.

Rob Schneider was the cupid in the marriage between Adam Sandler and Jacqueline Titone, because she was a big fan of Adam, who in turn was a friend of both. So one fine day Rob threw a party and introduced them.

They became close and shared credits in a Hollywood movie. At the end of production, they began a courtship and married shortly after, they currently have two daughters and keep their relationship out of the public eye.

The model and singer Amber Rose always confessed to being a fan of rapper Wiz Khalifa. One day they coincided in an event and became close. Two years later they got married, however, they separated the following year due to strong rumors of infidelity on his part.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were one of the most romantic couples for many years, thanks to that union one of the best songs of the English band, Yellow, could have come out.

The Iron Man actress was a huge fan of Coldplay, so much so that she once asked Martin’s assistant to go backstage to meet the boys, specifically Chris.

From there, everything became romance and love, they got married and had two children. After almost 10 years of marriage, they divorced after rumors of infidelity on her part.

