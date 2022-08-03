Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: This is how the couple of actors met

The actress and model of Spanish origin, Elsa Pataky is the wife of famous actor Chris Hemsworthbest known for playing Thor in the Marvel Studios franchise, being one of the strongest couples in Hollywood and much loved by fans on social networks.

Unlike many celebrity couples, the love between Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth was born from a blind date. Their courtship lasted a very short time, since the couple secretly married at the end of 2010, celebrating their union spontaneously.

So on the occasion of commemorating actress Elsa Pataky’s birthday, we tell you how she met actor Chris Hemsworth:

​After meeting, they were married almost immediately

In the words of Elsa Pataky, the person in charge of presenting them was his diction teacher who worked with her and the Australian actor in 2009. The woman insisted that both actors could get along very well.

Nevertheless, Elsa Pataky refused at first, due to her breakup with actor Adrien Brody, with whom he had a romantic relationship for several years. In the end, the actress ended up agreeing and getting a big surprise when she was crushed almost immediately by Chris Hemsworth.

Despite the couple’s chemistry, Elsa Pataky had to travel back to Spain to record a movie, for which she was away from Chris Hemsworth for several months, questioning the future of their relationship.

Nevertheless, The distance was not enough for the couple to move away, so they ended up getting married in secret at the end of 2010. In Indonesia. Because the family of both were on vacation in the same place, so they did not hesitate.

To date, the couple has been married for almost 12 years, forming a family of 3 children: India Rose and the twins Tristan and Sasha.

