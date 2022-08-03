China blocks Taiwan: how are the military exercises with which Xi Jinping surrounds the island after Nancy Pelosi’s visit

The Chinese Army’s Type 055 Guided Missile Destroyer Nanchang

China will begin this Thursday a series of military operations and exercises surrounding Taiwan, in retaliation for Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, some live-fire maneuvers that are taken as a rehearsal by the Army of what a war in area.

The regime, which had threatened “resolute and firm measures” if the head of the US House of Representatives carried out the visit, announced that the military exercises would take place in the waters and airspace near Taiwan, and that they would include the use of long range ammunition in the Taiwan Strait.

In an unusually detailed report, the official agency Xinhua reported the six zones of the maneuvers, scattered to effectively surround the island from Thursday to Sunday, including the closure of maritime and air space for those areas.

The map shows that practices will be just 20 kilometers from the coast of Kaohsiung, the main city in southern Taiwan. Thus, they will all extend well into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone and in three cases they invade the territorial airspace of the island, an area recognized by international law which extends 12 nautical miles (22.2 kilometers) from the coast. Also, three are located to the east of the territory, which isolates it from the Pacific.

For this reason, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense denounced the serious violation of territorial waters and its sovereignty, not recognized by China. “This is an irrational action that defies the international order”, stressed Minister Sun Li-fang. As he described it, the exercises amount to a “sea and air blockade” of Taiwan and the ministry noted that the maneuvers are a “unilateral effort to undermine regional peace and stability.” But he warned that Taiwanese forces “will respond to any action.”

Chinese nuclear-powered submarine with ballistic missiles (via Reuters/File)

While it is the biggest threat to the island’s independence in decades, It remains to be seen whether China will fire cruise or ballistic missiles directly at the island, or seek an effective blockade for the first time.

Song Zhongping, a Hong Kong-based military analyst, said it seemed the People’s Liberation Army wanted to practice blockading the island if it had to in a later war. “The goal of these exercises, to put it bluntly, is to prepare for the military fight with Taiwan.”.

“We can see China’s ambition: to turn the Taiwan Strait into non-international waters, as well as to make the entire area west of the first island chain in the Western Pacific its sphere of influence.said a senior Taiwanese official familiar with his security planning.

If China got what it wants, the official said, the impact “would be fatal for the security and stability of the countries in the region, as well as for the regional economy”.

A Chinese H-6 bomber flies close to a Taiwanese F-16 fighter (Reuters/file)

Fu Qianshao, a retired PLA Air Force equipment expert, said the Chinese military would be able to fly warplanes over Taiwan’s airspace for the first time. “Taiwan overflight cannot be ruled out… drone flight cannot be ruled out. There are several ways to cross the island, and it should come as no surprise because the internal war is not over yet. To reduce friction and confusion, we can send unmanned vehicles [a la isla]said Fu, in analysis for the South China Morning Post.

For his part, Yue Gang, a retired army colonel and military analyst, considered it unlikely that a flyover would take place. “This move can easily lead to mishaps, or even wars, which is not the desired effect. The aim of the exercises is to counter the arrogance of the Taiwanese independent force and its collusion with the US, which will be a dead end,” he told the Hong Kong daily.

The Chinese press highlighted the army’s response to Pelosi’s visit (Reuters)

the maneuvers are the largest to Taiwan since 1995when China fired missiles in a large-scale exercise to show its displeasure over a visit by then-Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui to the United States.

Pelosi’s visit has prompted the Chinese to further heighten those tensions with military drills, going far beyond the last Taiwan Strait crisis in 1996, when Beijing protested the island’s first direct presidential election. On that occasion, China also carried out military exercises around the strait, but much further from the island than those planned for this week.

In 1996, the US Navy sent two aircraft carriers near the strait to end the crisis, a move many analysts see as more difficult now given China’s military growth, which includes a much more capable missile inventory. Currently, the USS Reagan aircraft carrier is deployed to the area, sailing in the Philippine Sea, east of Taiwan.

Decades-old anti-landing barricades line the shoreline along a beach in Kinmen, an outlying island of Taiwan. The Chinese city of Xiamen is in the distance (photo: New York Times)

Collin Koh, a Singapore-based security expert, said advanced reconnaissance planes from the United States and Taiwan would see the drills as an opportunity to probe Chinese military systems and communications, which could increase the risks if Chinese planes did respond. .

Koh also pointed out that Pelosi’s visit has caught China between the need to show a determined and overwhelming response and the need to avoid a full-blown conflict. “Even if they want to avoid that outcome, there is still a significant chance of accidental escalation,” said Koh, of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

China claims sovereignty over the island and has considered Taiwan a rebellious province since the Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949 after losing the civil war against the communists.

The greatest danger could stem from an accident if China attempts the kind of provocative maneuvers it is increasingly engaging in against other military forces in the vicinity of the South China Sea. These include flying close to other aircraft or engaging ships at sea.

However, when it comes to the United States, with the most powerful army in the world, “despite numerous nationalist speeches, China will be careful not to stumble into a conflict of colossal damage on all frontssaid Yu Lie, a researcher at the Chatham House think tank.

For China, the best strategy is time and patience, Jie said: building up until the day its economy and military may be too powerful for the United States to challenge.

(With information from AP, Reuters, AFP)

