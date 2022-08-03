Chicharito and the controversial gesture he made to the Mexican flag in a Galaxy game

The Chivas Rayadas youth squad from Club Deportivo Guadalajara was caught disdainfully returning the Mexican flag that a fan gave him to sign at the end of the match between Galaxy and Dallas FC.

In the midst of the controversy that Javier Hernandez for having denied an autograph to a child outside Toyota Stadium in Texas, a new video captured on the same night caused controversy. And it is that in the social networks the material was viralized where the moment in which the Los Angeles Galaxy striker refused to affix his signature to the Mexican flag that a fan gave him, which he returned with disdain moments later.

Rafael Ramos, analyst at ESPNwas in charge of spread the disputed scene via your verified Twitter account. “Did he throw the Mexican flag or is it an optical illusion?” She wrote to describe the images where an alleged gesture of annoyance by the Chivas squad from Club Deportivo Guadalajara was documented.

In the brief material of 7 seconds, the presence of the Tapatio was noted along with that of the defender Séga Coulibaly. However, the figure of the striker captured more reflectors. In that sense, mexican fans They brought posters, Tricolor and Chivas shirts, as well as the national flag, to their hands.

Chicharito Hernández was caught throwing a Mexican flag at the end of the match at the Toyota Stadium in Texas (Photos: Screenshot)

for an instant, took the tricolor flag in his handsalthough after a brief inspection threw it away from its owner’s hand and it fell to the ground. Immediately afterwards he stamped his autograph on a jersey of the team with which he debuted in the Mexican First Division and ignored the reaction of the fan he attended in previous moments.

The attitude of the top scorer in the history of the Mexican National Team divided opinions on social networks. While some users condemned the fact that he threw the national flag to the ground of the stadium, many others tried to justify the action with the alleged distraction of the two participants in the scene, who failed to hold the flag properly and caused it to fall.

On the other hand, a sector of the fans on Twitter criticized Chicharito’s decision by not stamping his signature on the national flag. However, his refusal may have been based on do not violate Mexican laws that contemplate the details about the use and conservation of the National Symbols.

The Galaxy team lost by the slightest difference to FC Dallas of the MLS (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

In that sense, the Fifth Article of the Law on the Coat of Arms, the Flag and the National Anthem states that: “All reproduction of the National Coat of Arms must faithfully correspond to the model referred to in Article 2 of this Law, which It may not be changed or altered under any circumstances..

Minutes after the scene, leaving the FC Dallas stadium, Chicharito was caught in another embarrassing scene involving a child fan. Noticing that the striker was heading towards a group of followers, the infantryman took the opportunity to approach, try to take a photo, as well as obtain the autograph of the Mexican. Nevertheless, Hernández explicitly denied him the possibility and ignored it.

Despite the two situations, having moved away from the top of the scorers table in the American tournament and having been ruled out by Gerardo Martino for the final list of players who will attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the man from Guadalajara is shaping up to be the captain of the squad of the best players in MLS who will face the selection of the MX League in the 2022 edition of All Star Game.

