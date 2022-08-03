Cesc Fabregas and his family start a new life in Italy

Cesc Fábregas begins a new chapter of his life. At 35 years old, the footballer has made his signing official for the Italian team Como 1907, which is currently in the second division. A project that is not only linked to sports, but is also related to the business world, since, as the club’s board explained in the press conference prior to its presentation on the pitch, He will not only act as a player but will also be a shareholder of the club, and, in the long term, more focused on his retirement, even as a coach. A desire to grow professionally that he also wants to combine with personal stability. Obviously, the former Blaugrana is not alone in this exciting adventure, but he will have the invaluable company of his wife, Daniella Semaan, and their three children together, Lia (9), Capri (7), and Leonardo (5)who have accompanied their proud father on this significant day in his career.

In the same way, María (21) and Joseph (19) have also been present at this contract signing, the two young people born from the previous marriage of the model. Although they are not biological children of the star of the ball, they have created a close bond with him and whenever possible they can be seen enjoying his company. Without a doubt, a united family that has moved to different parts of the world in pursuit of the midfielder’s work commitments. For all of them, their stage in Monaco has been left behind, where the youth squad culé has played the past three seasons. A time that has been very bittersweet for Cesc Fábregas and those closest to him, since he has been marked by various injuries that have not allowed him to be at his best.

For this reason, the couple and their offspring want to start from 0 and recover their smile in the mythical city located in the Lombardy region and thus build a less nomadic future plan. As María has shown on her social profiles, where she is an influencer with a community of more than 80,000 followers, the environment in which they are going to start this life is most idyllic because the club’s facilities are located a few kilometers from Lago di Como, one of the most touristic places and with the most wonderful views in all of Italy. There they will establish their habitual residence and will have as neighbors illustrious characters of the stature of George Clooney, because the actor has a summer house in the same area.

Precisely, through the ephemeral stories of the content creator, it has been known thathe night before this important news, the whole family was enjoying a collection of fireworks in this privileged enclave. This is not the only summer plan that they have all carried out together because at the beginning of summer they were seen on their usual summer getaway through the Mediterranean seas andin the company of other friends and colleagues like Leo Messi.