Cardi B dresses as a mermaid to celebrate her daughter’s birthday Kulture

To celebrate the four years of his daughter Kulture, Cardi-B threw a big mermaid-themed birthday party. The American rapper and her baby dressed up as a mythological being and shone at the meeting, which was also attended by Offset, husband of the ‘Bodak yellow’ singer.

Through his official Instagram account, Cardi-B He published a series of photographs where we can see his look and other details of the birthday party. Kulture was in a ‘Little Mermaid’-inspired outfit, consisting of beige mesh and an iridescent shell mermaid top decorated with starfish, pearls and rhinestones. She also wore a sequined skirt meant to replicate a tail fin.

Cardi-B, meanwhile, chose a more adult mermaid dress. This consisted of an iridescent shell bra and a high-waisted sequined skirt with a thigh-high slit. The 29-year-old rapper accessorized her look with a hot pink wig and matching high heels.

In the last photo of the post we can see Cardi B, her husband and their two children, Kulture and Wave. The latter was born in 2021 and has recently turned 10 months old. “I have your back, your front and your sides… BIG 4”, were the words that the rapper wrote.

How many children does Cardi B have?

Cardi B has only had 2 children with her current husband, rapper Offset. The first is called Kulture Kiari and was born in 2018. Her last child is called Wave and was born in 2021. Offset, for her part, has 3 children from previous relationships.

