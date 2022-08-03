Cardi B, Christian Nodal, Anuel AA and other celebrities who had incidents with their followers | FAME

The world of music attracts a large number of people who enjoy the songs of their favorite artists and do everything possible to be close to them or steal an autograph. For its part, the singers they always show great affection for their fans; however, there is some times these idols lose control and have a bad time in front of their audience.

Although the different artists are presented in the scenery In order to sing their best songs to the delight of their thousands of fans, they don’t know what will happen during their performance on the stage.

Over the years there have been situations that have caught the attention of the whole world. From fans who go on stage, the throwing of objects at the singers, phrases, among others, are facts that have been presented in different concerts.

Belinda is a very famous singer in various parts of the world (Photo: Belinda / Instagram)

THE ARTISTS WHO HAD INCIDENTS WITH THEIR FANS

There have been several artists who have had some mishaps with their fans during their presentations in various parts of the world. Here we present some cases.

Cardi-B

In this list appears Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar also known as “Cardi-Bwho was present at the Wireless Festival 2022 (London). The artist’s presentation developed normally, but at one point she decided to approach her audience where something that caught her attention would happen.

According to the portal People in Spanish, the artist snatched her microphone from a person in the public who, apparently, wanted to take it away.

Although this did not happen to adults, what would have bothered the singer was when someone wanted to touch her, so she defended herself with the microphone, the portal noted. After that, that moment went viral on social networks.

Anuel AA

The urban genre artist known as Anuel AA He was also the protagonist of a striking fact. This happened in one of her presentations in Spain where, according to the video on social networks, it is seen that a bottle is thrown at her from the public.

Obviously, the assailant could not be distinguished among the crowd of attendees, but the artist walked towards a woman with blue hair.

“The one who’s throwing that bottle at me, it’s got to be the dumbass in the blue wig who wants to get attention. Don’t be such a silly unhappy cat”, Said the singer according to the video.

Christian Nodal

the mexican singer Christian Nodal He didn’t have a great time in Bolivia either when he caught the world’s attention at one of his concerts, not because of his songs or because of the great show he offered in that country.

What alarmed his thousands of fans was that in Bolivia the public threw ice at the Mexican artist. This was recorded in several videos that were published on social networks, according to the televisa news portal.

“Take them out to hell and pay them their ticket. They are not going to be throwing ice at me because I am respecting them. respect please“, he pointed.

Belinda

In 2016 the singer Belinda also starred in a very peculiar event with one of the attendees at his concert in Xalapa.

According to the ElHeraldo portal, the artist was singing her best songs but at one point she stopped to address a woman who was present in the audience and who had been sitting at all times.

“I think that in this song, even that strawberry girl who has been sitting up all night, without reacting, bored, with a face like that, even she is going to stop. If you don’t like the show, you can leave.”said the singer.

Manna

Another striking event occurred when Jose Fernando Olvera Sierrabetter known as Fhervocalist of the Mexican group “Manna” He suffered a fall on stage after one of his fans threw himself on top of him, knocking him to the ground.

The fact did not happen to adults but the artist only managed to laugh. “All good, all good. (…) Do you play American football?”, Fher pointed out according to the msn.com portal.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CHRISTIAN NODAL

WHY DID CHRISTIAN NODAL CRY IN ONE OF HIS CONCERTS?

It all happened in Montería, Colombia, as part of his “Forajido Tour”. There, he took a few minutes from the concert in order to express his feelings in front of the people who love and respect him, his fans.

What those attendees surely did not expect was that the artist would break down in tears. While he shed some tears, Nodal let off steam. MORE DETAILS HERE.

CHRISTIAN NODAL EXPLAINS THE FIGHT WITH J BALVIN

It all started after the interpreter of “We are no longer nor will we be”He shared his new look with his followers, with blonde hair and designs, which meant ridicule and comparisons with J Balvin.

In fact, the Colombian joined the teasing and shared with his more than 50 million followers. MORE DETAILS HERE.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT ANUEL AA

HOW MUCH IS ANUEL AA’S FORTUNE?

Although it is not possible to have an exact number of the singer’s fortune because he has not said it, but there is a portal specialized in it that we will use to replicate the information that several fans of Anuel AA they will be wondering.

Do you know how much it is? MORE DETAILS HERE.

ANUEL AA’S SON WHO IS NOT YAILIN’S NOR KAROL G’S

The ragpicker has expressed on more than one occasion his intention to have one more child, which was fulfilled weeks ago with the birth of a little boy who is not from his current partner Yailin.

In accordance with “The fat and the skinny”, the self-styled “trap god” signed his son and reached an agreement with his mother. KNOW MORE DETAILS HERE.