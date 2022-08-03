Cardi B and Offset give their daughter $50,000

The singing couple Cardi B and Offset they are known for having extravagant tastes and spare no expense for their children.

Recently he has given something to talk about the new ‘gift’ of the rapper member of Migos and the singer of Creole origin to his daughter culture for the fourth birthday. It was about 50 thousand dollars cash.

In a video posted by Offset In her Instagram stories, it can be seen when the girl asks her to buy her cotton candy and her father hands her a wad of money.

The international media indicate that while they were taking a walk through the Candytopia candy museum, the couple’s eldest daughter asked for a sweet when she looked out the window of the vehicle.

The interpreter of “I like it” was with her daughter and is heard when she asks what she had in her hand, and her answer was “A ticket”. But she corrected the little girl: “A ticket is a million, that’s 50 thousand. Say 50.”

expensive gifts

Although many are surprised, it is common for Cardi-B Y Offset give their daughter adult things, as well as luxurious ones.

In July 2021, on her third birthday, the Grammy winner held a themed birthday with flesh-and-blood Disney princesses emerging from a box amidst fairytale-inspired décor.

At that party, the girl’s parents gave her nothing more and nothing less than un diamond necklace and a crown that matched her celebration dress.

Similarly, the interpreter of “Open it up” gave him an expensive Birkin bag.

The celebrity couple have two children together, culture Kiari, four years old, and Wave Set Cephus, almost a year old.

Offset has three children from previous relationships; Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11.