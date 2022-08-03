Camille Vzquez explains why she got so “picky” with Johnny Depp

Lto lawyer camille vazquez has been under complete scrutiny over her rumored relationship with Johnny Depp, she has repeatedly denied these rumors. In the last interview with CBS, she had to come out and deny them again, but she explained the reason why she has always been so fond of the actor.

There were many instances in which Vzquez was seen comforting Johnny Depp, offering him hugs or kind gestures that were misunderstood by the public. From that moment on, this fan fiction was created of a supposed romance that never really happened. A Vazquez asked about it one more time in the interview, he handled it just as well as he has the first million times he was asked.

Camille Ends Romance Rumors in Brilliant Way

When asked again during the interview, this is what he had to say camille vazquez on those romance rumours: “It was disappointing to hear but I think they started because people like love stories and they like to make things up. That doesn’t mean they’re true and obviously in this case they weren’t true and they’ve been true,” he said. Camille.

When host Gayle King asked her why she was so picky about Depp, Camille She didn’t even bat an eye and added, “Sure! But I’m picky with everyone. That’s just me. I’m naturally described as a warm person. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking care of your clients. Right? She was fighting for her life.” , his name. It’s perfectly normal, I think, to be able to extend a hand, give him a hug and make him feel like he was protected. We were all like that with him. Solidarity and protectors.”

In the near future, it is expected that camille vazquez continue working as a lawyer Johnny Depp and grow your friendship. As she said, there is nothing wrong with taking care of one’s clients in any walk of life. The fan fiction and false stories will always remain, but at least it seems that he sleeps well at night knowing that these rumors are not true at all.