Camille Vásquez revealed how she contained Johnny Depp and spoke of an unexpected effect on Hollywood after her professional success

Camille Vasquez showed that she is still pending the interests of his client Johnny Deppespecially because of the fight Amber Heard for reversing the final verdict of the defamation trial they faced. In a new interview for cbs, The litigant announced how she will continue to watch over him in the face of all this situation. She also revealed some details about how you protected your client during the trial and the effect the legal showdown had on other men in Hollywood.

Gayle King of CBSNews, questioned Vasquez about different aspects of his employment relationship with the protagonist of fantastic animalsespecially about the rumors of an affair between them and about the appeal that Heard presented to try to have the ruling in favor of his counterpart dismissed.

Given the latter, the woman in law stated that Johnny wanted to put this episode of his life behind him and that he was willing to move forward, until his ex-wife decided to appeal the jury’s decision. That is why she and the rest of the legal team “seek to protect the interests of their client” and also filed an appeal regarding the defamatory part that was declared to Depp in the trial.

Camille Vasquez speaks again about her relationship with Johnny Depp

It should be noted that the actress of Aquaman was found guilty of defaming him in her op-ed for Washington Postbut he would also have committed defamation, according to the jury, through one of his public relations agents, who accused Amber of being a “liar.”

Once Camille spoke on this point the communicator King also questioned her about the rumors of a romantic relationship between the two, to which the lawyer replied that she considered all these statements disappointing, since they were only friends. She emphasized that all she wanted was to make him feel protected. “It was disappointing to hear (the rumors), but I think they started because people like love stories, they like to make things up, right? But that doesn’t mean they’re true and obviously in this case they weren’t true, they never have been.” .

Regarding the displays of affection that he gave her in each of the audiences, Vasquez said that she was like that with all her clients and that there was nothing wrong with that. “Sure, but I’m like that with everyone. I mean that’s who I am: I naturally describe myself as a caring person.”

Also, She added that it was important to make Johnny feel protected because she was the one fighting to get her reputation and her life back.. “I don’t think there is anything wrong with taking care of your clients, I was fighting for his life, his name. It is perfectly normal. I think I’m able to reach out and hug him and make him feel like he was protected. We were all like that with him, with each other and with him, just supporting and protecting.”

Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp during the trial in the court of Fairfax, Virginia PSA

After the interview, Gayle King mentioned that Camille revealed to her that since they won Johnny’s trial, have received multiple calls from famous men accusing their wives of domestic violence, as well as suffering mistreatment in the field of business. However, the lawyer remained professional and reserved the identity of these people. Furthermore, she emphasized to King that she does not want to be recognized for this fact alone.