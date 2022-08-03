Camila Cabello takes a picture with a Frida Kahlo blouse

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello shared her new hair dye on her official Instagram account and also We showed our Mexican roots wearing a blouse by the painter Frida Kahlo.

The ex-girlfriend of singer Shawn Mendes shared her new look through her social networks, where she wears ash blonde hair, which looks spectacular. In this photograph, the singer can be seen taking a photo in front of a bathroom mirror and wearing a blouse by the Mexican painter Frida Kahlowhich undoubtedly paid tribute to his Mexican roots, something that captivated his millions of followers.

Although Camila is Cuban-American, let’s remember that she has Mexican roots inherited from her father.

“I paint flowers so they don’t die. Frida”, was the message that accompanied the publication of the interpreter of “Bam Bam”. The publication reached millions of likes and without a doubt, the singer’s followers left positive comments such as:

“Hermosa”, “Diosa”, “We love you and we love Frida” were just some of the many good comments the singer received.

We certainly like that Camila is proud of her Mexican roots, we love you Camila and we love Frida Kahlo.