Camila Cabello shows off her hips in a sexy selfie from the bathroom and in pantyhose

Camila Hair has surprised his followers Instagram posting a sexy selfie that shows her in the bathroom, wearing only black pantyhose and a torn T-shirt with a photo of the painter on the front Frida Kahlo. She complemented the image – which is close to two million likes) with the message: “I know you naughty bitches are going to try to zoom in on that phone to see if it’s anything juicy. It’s just my hand. Nice try though.”

The singer shared a photo on that social network remembering that she was formed ten years ago Fifth Harmony, the musical group of which he was a member: “10 years since this wild ride. It’s crazy to think that when this photo was taken we barely knew each other and the journey we would embark on would change our lives forever.”

Camila Hair currently promoting the topic “My love”which is not part of his album Family; is a collaboration with the Belgian singer Stromaeand she commented on it in a long text that she shared on Instagram: “I have been a fan of @stromae for years and always wanted to collaborate with him. I listened to his album in Paris and this was my favourite. We met at the Met Gala and I texted her about it being my favorite song, then I went into the studio and quickly wrote a verse about my intentions for a hot girl’s summer.”

You may also like:

-Despite having Covid, Camila Cabello publishes a video on TikTok in which she appears very animated

-In a string micro-thong Camila Cabello shows off her rear to the fullest posing on the beach