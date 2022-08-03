Camila Cabello and her Cuban grandmother have fun to the rhythm of “A lot of stars” by Polo Montañez

the cuban singer Camila Hair shared a video this Saturday? in which he appeared singing one of the most popular songs of the deceased singer-songwriter from Pinar del Río Pole Montanez.

On her Instagram account, Camila published a reel in which she is seen sharing a sweet moment with her Cuban grandmother, enjoying and singing the song “A lot of stars” while they were in the car.

“How nice to be at home,” wrote the young woman next to the video, which at the time of writing this note was close to half a million hearts.

The singer received hundreds of comments from her followers, many of them dedicated to the adorable grandmother, who undoubtedly stole the show from her famous granddaughter.

Among those who commented on the video is the Cuban singer Leonie Torreswho recently released a tribute album to Polo Montañezwith six versions of his best-known hits, named sing.

A year ago, Leoni Torres covered the song “Si Fuera Mía”, one of the most popular songs by the late singer-songwriter from Pinar del Río, with which he pleasantly surprised his fans. Since then, his audience had been asking him for an album with Polo songs and even participated in the process of selecting the themes.

