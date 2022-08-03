Cameron Diaz teaches us the best lesson in love — FMDOS

In a new interview with Michelle Visage’s BBC podcast, the great actress Cameron Diaz referred to her reserved marriage and confessed “being at her best” next to her husband, whom she married in 2015.

In an interview for rule breakers, the actress opened up about the various life lessons her husband gave her Benji Madden, member of the band Good Charlotte. Love that bore an adorable daughter named Raddix.

About how much his life has changed since benji madden came to her, noted: “He really taught me to value myself much more.yes He didn’t expect it, because I think he got a lot of validation in other places in all these other ways. With our marriage, I really learned how to go with everything. You know what I mean? It was completely like nothing else comes before this.”

In addition, he added about Benji Madden that «It’s hilarious and very funny. And he is the best dad ever. He could cry, because he is simply the best”.

«It is the most valuable thing I have. We can go and be a family anywhere and be fine. We don’t need anything but ourselves to be happy. I know how hard it is to find someone.” Cameron Diaz on the love of her life.

It is very important to note that this is the interpreter’s first marriage, so she waited for the perfect love of her life to arrive to make a commitment to the right man.

in the conversation, Cameron Diaz expresses that he was fully certain that Benji Madden was the right person for her and confirmed it when It taught her to love herself much more.

About the moment they met, she stated, “I saw him walk up to me and I was like, ‘Hey! It’s sexy, I haven’t seen it before.’ But then when I saw him, what he was like, that’s what really made me think, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the one, you’re the hidden treasure of my life.

A lesson in love that Cameron Diaz gives to all women and that leaves a message about how valuable it can be to wait for The right person to change our lives for the better and to be with us through the good times and the bad.

