Bullet train. An exercise in naive and nihilistic action that is so much fun

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, a down-on-his-luck killer determined to go about his business peacefully after too many “jobs” have gone off the rails. Fate, however, has other plans for him by setting him on his latest mission on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet clashing targets – on the world’s fastest train. …and trying to figure out how to get off of it. From Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, the ending is just the beginning of a wild and action-packed journey through modern Japan.

The appearance of Brad Pitt in ‘The Lost City’ he already anticipated his return to action movies and unbridled comedies. Also with ‘Bullet train’ he closes a circle because if in that film he had a secondary role, the protagonists of the film by the Nee brothers (sandra bullock Y Channing Tatum) make a cameo in this new release. It should be noted that it was Bullock and Tatum who invited Pitt to the filming of the film that ended up being released before. And they are not the only ones because the director David Leitch (‘Deadpool 2’, ‘Atomica’, ‘Fast & Furious’) incorporates other famous actors in its cast, both among the protagonists and in cameos. It is clear that there is harmony and cronyism in this film that has been orchestrated by someone who once worked as a double for Angelina Jolie’s ex.

This film is produced by 87North, which is the production company that Leitch himself founded in 2014 together with Kelly McCormick Y Chad Stahelsky, the person in charge of ‘John Wick’. In the choreography of the fights that take place on this vertiginous train, that flavor of Keanu Reeves films is perceived, but also those of ‘Equalizer’, since in those films Denzel Washington also killed his enemies with the first thing he caught around him . It is no coincidence then Antoine Fuqa is in the production of ‘Bullet Train’.

These lovers of modern and fun action have come together to bring to life the novel of Kotarou Isaka. This is a story of gangsters, revenge and coincidences with a lot of Japanese flavor. The characters in this movie are, for the most part, just as deadly as they are goofy. The business of death is seen as something trivial, comical, which is why this is a naïve and nihilistic action movie, like ‘Deadpool’, for example. In this case, the axis of the film, in addition to the stations that the bullet train goes through, is bad luck, destiny or karma. And it is that Brad Pitt plays a hitman who complains about his constant bad luck and accepts an assignment in Japan that he is presumably going to do without disheveled. Of course what seems simple turns into an odyssey, it is normal that the ‘Stayin’ Alive’ sounds (Surviving).

Pitt stars wonderfully in this film. He is a great actor but let’s face it, goofy roles like this are what make us see him as a close guy willing to do anything. His similar works with the Coens or Ritchies are memorable and in this case his character as Ladybug is not going to be less, at least it is going to sneak in among the best action or comedy movies of the year. The modern style, which is cool and maintains a high body count will hook fans of the easygoing and charismatic movies.

‘Bullet train’ is going at full speed and each car is a challenge (or several) for the protagonist, adding to other adventures on rails such as ‘Snowpiercer’ or ‘Train to busan’. It’s a high-speed vehicle with slow-motion scenes, right up there with the Quicksilver discarded by Mavel. What a plant and how good it is here Aaron Taylor Johnson in a duet the sea of ​​nice next to Brian Tyree Henry. Both play talkative killers who hide behind nicknames, very Tarantino-esque, in fact there’s also a Mr. Wolf. On the contrary, they have deceived me because I thought that Masi Oka Y Karen Fukuhara they would paint something in the film. Luckily Hiroyuki Sanada keeps the flag of the Japanese high, what a style this man has.

Premiere in Spain: August 5, 2022. Original title: Bullet Train. Duration: 152 minutes Country: USA Address: David Leitch. Script: Zak Olkewicz. Music: Dominic Lewis. Photography: Jonathan Sela. Main cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Sandra Bullock, Masi Oka, Hiroyuki Sanada, Miraj Grbic, Bad Bunny, Johanna Watts, Pasha D. Lychnikoff, Karen Fukuhara. Production: 87North, CTB Inc, Fuqua Films, Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE). Distribution: SonyPictures. Gender: action, comedy. Official Web: https://www.bullettrain-movie.jp/