Bryan Danielson warned WWE of an action that negatively affected Roman Reigns



Roman Reigns He has become the main face of WWE. The Samoan is in one of the best moments of his career, being one of the most dominant champions in the company’s recent history. However, the road to get here has not been, far from it, a bed of roses.



Reigns was chosen by Vince McMahon as the natural replacement for John Cena. The new face of the company. The baby face more important. However, this idea and its implementation generated the opposite reaction from a large sector of fans, who saw this movement as a forced impositionespecially if we take into account that other fighters had greater support from the public, such as daniel bryan (Byan Danielson). That is why Reigns had to get used to widespread boos every time he went on stage.

In this sense, during a recent interview at The Sessions with Renée Paquette, Danielson discussed several topics, including the warning he gave WWE about the execution of a bad idea in the 2015 Royal Rumble edition, and his opinion on chants of “Yes!” at WrestleMania 30.

On the bad decision made by WWE in Royal Rumble 2015

“So he knew, and he had just come back from neck surgery,” Bryan said. “When they told me what I was going to do at Royal Rumble 2015 and that I was only going to be there for a few minutes, I told them ‘I think it’s a bad idea. This is not necessarily good for Roman’“.

It should be remembered that Bryan had just returned to the company after overcoming a neck injury. The fighter remained in the ring for just over 10 minutes, before being eliminated by Bray Wyatt. And, as predicted, Roman Reigns’ final victory was accompanied by a great boowhich did not even stop with the appearance of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Danielson admits that he didn’t like the chants of “Yes!” at WrestleMania 30

“I’ve never had the knee jerk reaction to say ‘Yes!’“confessed the fighter. “Either I did it on purpose thinking it was really fun and funny, or I was forced to do it.

That photo behind me is from the main event of WrestleMania 30, where I have two titles. My neck was in very bad shape and people in the ring were like, ‘Keep saying ‘Yes!’ Keep saying ‘Yes!’. I was like oh I don’t like this“.

After leaving WWE, Daniel Bryan signed with AEW, returning to his classic and real name of Bryan Danielson. He is currently part of one of the stables company highlights, Blackpool Combat Clubbeside jon moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Yuuta Wheeler Y William Royal.

