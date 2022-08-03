Britney Spears shares new photos of her wedding with Sam Asghari

Two months into the celebration, fans still haven’t gotten over Sam Asghari and Britney Spears’ dream wedding (and neither has she). The singer of ‘Toxic’ announced on networks a few days ago that she was the second month of marriage with Sam and shared new photos from the ceremony that we hadn’t seen yet.

“Guys I just got married two months ago!!! 🎉🎉🎉 Can you believe it??? 🙈🙈🙈,” she wrote in the caption, adding that he would visit Disneyland, his “happy place”, to continue celebrating. In the first photo of the snapshot carousel appears a ballroom illuminated with pink lights, with chandeliers and elegant white sofas. On this image the singer said: “This is the dance floor of my fairytale wedding before we danced.”

If you don’t remember, the wedding took place at Britney and Sam’s house in Los Angeles on June 9 and the guests included friends and loved ones of the couple, such as several “celebrities” whom Britney thanked for their love. . “This is our special car… thank you @drewbarrymore, @selenagomez, @madonna and @parishilton for surprising me!” the pop star shared with her followers referencing the photo of a white car doting with gold roses and a “Just Married” sign.

the singer too praised her new friend Selena Gomez for his kindness during the wedding and even added a photo of the “celebrity” to the publication. “Thanks to Selena for telling me that all she wants is for me to be happy 3 times!!! It was a very, very, very special wedding!!!” she continued in the ‘post ‘.

The newlyweds enjoyed a romantic tropical honeymoon after their wedding. In an interview in late June, Sam told ‘Good Morning America’ that su intimate ceremony was “a fairy tale” and that the marriage has been “surreal”. “She is incredible, she is doing very well,” he said, referring to his wife and jokingly said that “the husband issue has not affected me yet.”

