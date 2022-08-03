Britney Spears’ hit that Bryan Adams’ guitarist accidentally composed: “I’m going to reward you” – Anecdotes

Can you imagine having created a song for another artist without even knowing it? What if that artist has nothing to do with your musical genre? Well, this is precisely what happened to Keith Scott, guitarist Bryan Adams, who ended up being the creator of a song by Britney Spears without knowing it.

The musician revealed it in a recent interview in The Mitch Lafon and Jeremy White Show. And it is that the only song that she did not know that she had co-created was “Don’t Let Me Be The Last to Know”, one of Spears’ best-known songs. All thanks or because of legendary producer/songwriter Robert John “Mutt” Lange.

“Well, it’s a long story. But, that is, again, Mutt Lange. We were overdubbing tracks in France, for ’18 Til I die,’ and Mutt was working on an edit, and I was sitting behind him, playing this chord scale. And he stopped, turned around and said, “What is that? I said, ‘It’s something I’ve been working on.'”began explaining the guitarist.

“Later on, the record came out, and he actually called me on the phone and was like, ‘Hey, you know that idea you were playing,’ it was, like, years ago, and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ . She told me, ‘It was a thing that you played, and I used it for this Britney Spears song that we wrote for Shania, but we gave it to Britney. So I’m going to give you a songwriting credit.’”Scott added.

“And I said, ‘Well, I had nothing to do with the song.’ He says, ‘No, that’s how it is. You did something and I’m going to reward you for it. I’m going to give you credit for that, because without that part, the song isn’t right. That was his initiative, and he included me in it. And that was his biggest album. It was very sweet of him to do it, but it wasn’t necessary. No one else would have. That’s the difference between Mutt Lange and maybe someone else.”he ended up revealing.