When it comes to celebrity Halloween costumes, there’s no better star to dress up as music icon (and happy newlywed!) Britney Spears. Not only has it provided us with plenty of Halloween costume inspiration over the years, but it still gives us ways to channel her pop star essence even today.

While you could Stay up-to-date by channeling one of Spears’ latest looks, like her custom Versace wedding dress, we have to admit it’ll be a lot more fun getting a little vintage and revisiting something classic from Spears. After all, it’s never too late to jump into the “Baby One More Time” schoolgirl trend (let’s be honest, it’s pretty timeless) or recreate Spears’ look from her “Circus” tour or other memorable VMA performances (I don’t know). requires snake). Choose one for yourself or gather your friends to join in the fun. A great group costume is for each contestant to revisit a different set of Spears from her decades-spanning discography.

Scroll on now for ways to channel and celebrate the music icon after her big year — the first since the end of her controversial conservatorship — and then get to work with those Britney Spears Halloween costumes, bitch!