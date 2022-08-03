Britney Spears finished writing her memoirs, but they won’t be released yet

As reported by different US media, the paper crisis in the country will delay the sale of the memories of the princess of pop. Britney Spears has been writing her book for years.

The memories of Britney Spears they are ready to go on sale, except for one small detail: the shortage of supplies will prevent knowing in detail the years of the career of the princess of pop.

Britney has reportedly finished writing her memoir, which promises to be a bomb, but its publication date has not been stipulated. And there is a lack of paper in the United States,

Sources close to the artist have revealed that they planned to launch the book in January, although this unforeseen detail will change the plans. Therefore, Britney’s memoir will have to wait, as there is no definitive release date.

As exclusively confirmed Page SixBritney would have reached a contract for 15 million dollars to write her memoirs, after months of editorial fights for her rights.

Vice President of Midland Paper, Bill Rojackadmitted that this situation is new for the industry, in which he has worked for 25 years.

“This is more than a market cycle,” Rojack said. “It’s a sea change of structural transformation that happened much faster than anyone expected because of Covid.”

Britney’s biography will tell in the first person her experiences in recent years, before getting the dismissal of the guardianship that her father exercised over her for 13 years. She from the beginning of her days as her star to the fights with her family.

Despite the crisis now influencing Britney’s new biography, in November 2021 they released The Official Britney Spears Coloring Book. Said book covers the steps of the pop princess from Baby One More Time to her show in Las Vegas.

