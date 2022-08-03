boating is sexier than ever

A really hot summer that of Selena Gomezwho never misses an opportunity to show his fans all over the world all his charm and, above all, his own breathtaking physique. With a total of almost 400 million followers following her on TikTok and Instagram, the beautiful Texan actress, who has just turned thirty, is always very active on social media and reciprocates the continuous affection of the fans by posting truly amazing videos and photos.

According to rumors reported by some Twitter pages, including Selena Gomez Italythe actress is allegedly spending the holidays in the Italian seas, a very popular choice among celebrities in this summer 2022. Although the rumors have not been confirmed, it is certain that yesterday she was seen aboard a boat along the Amalfi Coast, more precisely in Maiori. She herself documents her movements on social media, and in the last few hours she has driven TikTok followers crazy with some ballet in bikini really hot.

🚨SELENA TODAY IN ITALY🇮🇹🌊 pic.twitter.com/DQJUlz0Au9 – Selena Gomez Italy (@_SelenaGITALY) August 2, 2022

In the videos she is seen in a one-piece swimsuit total black while crouching on the bow of a boat, which looks very luxurious. Could it be her personal yacht? We can’t know, but it certainly wouldn’t surprise us. What is certain is that Selena is enjoying the sea and the sun to the fullest, sending lots of kisses to her fans, who follow her every move and admire her beauty. Selena does well to enjoy the holidays, because in the next few months she may be very busy because of her parents new projects for cinema.

Selena Gomez Italian bikini and back to work

It seems increasingly likely, in fact, that Selena will work towards the release of the reboot of A career woman, Mike Nichols’ beloved 1988 film, winner of six Golden Globes and an Oscar for best song. No official confirmation has yet arrived and it is not clear what Selena’s role will be, if she will just take part in the production or if she will play as Tess McGill. In the meantime she doesn’t think about it and yes enjoys the holidays on a boat with her super sexy ballets.

