Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today August 2, 2022

On this Tuesday, August 2, 2022, this is how the main cryptocurrencies including the first one Bitcoin, against other national currencies in the markets. The first virtual currency to be created registers a position of 22 thousand dollars per unit, exhibiting a drop in its value.

The cryptocurrency markets reflected a series of setbacks during the previous months, reversing that trend for July, but without yet consolidating a favorable streak to gain ground.

Bitcoin price this August 2, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 22 thousand 800.10

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 467 thousand739.75

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 97 million 845 thousand 717.14

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 3 million 040 thousand 959.58

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 20 million 290 thousand 002.93

Bitcoin in euros: 22 thousand 353.00

Ethereum price this August 2 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 580.59

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 32 thousand 373.58

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 6 million 783 thousand 038.76

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 546.17

Dogecoin price this August 2, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.066

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.36

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 284.90

Dogecoin in euros: 0.065

If you are considering investing in crypto assets, remember that they represent a considerable level of risk due to their volatile behavior in the markets, which can allow you to generate income, but it also makes it necessary to consult their behavior in real time to take care of your capital.

